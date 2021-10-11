79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Middle school student expelled after threat forced lockdown Friday

Monday, October 11 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

PORT ALLEN - A middle school student was expelled after allegedly sending a threat to a West Baton Rouge school last week.

The Port Allen Police Department said the threat forced a lockdown at Port Allen Middle School and canceled all of the school's sporting event that evening. 

Police described the student as a suspect but did not say whether that person is facing charges. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

