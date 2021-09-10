Middendorf's Manchac back open after Hurricane Ida

MANCHAC - It's the first day back in business for Middendorf's Manchac after Hurricane Ida devastated the community.

Hungry customers from all around gathered at the eatery to enjoy some prime Louisiana seafood and air conditioning. Many still don't have power in their own homes or are just returning after evacuating from the storm.

“It’s amazing. My wife and them have been cooking so much," said Kevin Robertson, who drove his family from Reserve. "We've been 10 days, 11 days without power, you know. So I told her, 'Well Manchac’s open up. Let’s go and eat'."

Electricity was fully restored at the Manchac location Thursday. The facility is only open on the inside because repairs need to be made to the dock outside.

“Our dock is pretty much messed up, but they’re determined people," said Manager Diane Hoult. "They love this restaurant and less than two weeks we’re open. We’re ready for business."

But the business is still facing a staffing shortage. Some employees suffered damage to their homes and cars.

“We have a lot of individuals without power. A lot have left the state. Cars were damaged. A lot of people don’t have transportation right now. Some of our staff is picking up members to get them to work," Hoult said.

However, they said no matter what happens they are here to stay.

“Middendorf’s will always be here. Nothing’s going to stop this place from opening up,” Hoult said.

The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Their hours next week are yet to be determined.