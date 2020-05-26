74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Midday deluge floods BR streets

17 hours 39 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 May 25, 2020 2:16 PM May 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rain flooded streets during a midday storm Monday.

WBRZ crews recorded video of high water on Corporate Boulevard between College and Citiplace. 

Rain is in the forecast each day for at least the next seven days; Not all days will experience heavy rain but some will have more coverage of rain than others.

Plenty of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday and into Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days