Mid City testing center to resume testing Thursday

Image via ABC news

BATON ROUGE- The drive-thru coronavirus testing center at the former Mid-City ER will resume operations on Thursday, March 26.

92 tests were administered Wednesday and 906 test have been administered since the center opened back on March 16th.

The drive-thru testing will be in motion only for patients who have orders faxed by their physicians before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. Anyone with written orders will not be admitted.

The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The community testing site is staffed by doctors from area hospitals and clinics, which also donate test kits needed to operate the site.

The testing site has relieved pressure on hospitals, clinics, and emergency rooms, which are also administering COVID-19 tests.

Physicians ordering tests have provided a phone number so they can confirm their patient’s order was received at the testing site and to confirm their patient was tested.