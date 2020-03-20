Mid City testing center to resume March 23; virus testing kits restocked

Image via ABC news

BATON ROUGE- The drive-thru coronavirus testing center at the former Mid-City ER will resume operations on Monday, March 23.

In the first two days of operation, beginning March 16, nearly 400 people were tested at the facility by doctor referral, but even with that prerequisite, the tests ran out.

The drive-thru testing will be in motion only for patients who have orders faxed by their physicians before 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Anyone with written orders will not be admitted, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Friday evening.

The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The community testing site is staffed by doctors from area hospitals and clinics, which also donate test kits needed to operate the site.

The testing site has relieved pressure on hospitals, clinics, and emergency rooms, which are also administering COVID-19 tests.

Physicians ordering tests have provided a phone number so they can confirm their patient’s order was received at the testing site and to confirm their patient was tested.

There were 93 tests administered Friday, March 20, which are equipped to test several people each.