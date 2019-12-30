Mid City Gras to reveal its 2020 grand marshal, Jan. 6

Mid City Gras 2019 Photo courtesy of Mid City Gras

BATON ROUGE - The 2020 Carnival season kicks off Jan. 6, and Mid City Gras plans to use that date to reveal the grand marshal of its upcoming parade.

The big reveal will be held at the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Dr, and begins at 5:30 p.m.

Weeks later, the third annual Mid City Gras Parade is all set to take place on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Everyone who enjoys what Baton Rouge's mid city has to offer is invited to the parade, which begins at North Boulevard, near the overpass, and continues on down to Baton Rouge Community College.

Before the parade, the second annual Mid City Gras Ball will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Feb. 1 at the Capital City Event Center, 6955 Florida Blvd.

The theme for the 2020 parade and ball is 2020 Leagues Under the Sea.

