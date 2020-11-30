Mid City Gras to hold reverse parade during 2021 Mardi Gras festivities

BATON ROUGE - In 2021, certain aspects of Mardi Gras festivities will veer from tradition for the sake of health precautions.

For example, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, instead of its usual crowded parades that feature decorated floats, Mid City Gras is creating a 'reverse parade' for 2021.

Organizers issued a Monday (Nov. 30) morning notice regarding the reverse parade, explaining that instead of parading down North Boulevard on the afternoon of February 7, krewes will decorate their homes to match the theme of 2021, MASK p arade.

Mid City Gras leaders said the reverse parade was chosen as an alternative celebration that would "keep the spirit of Mardi Gras going, while fitting in with the necessary restrictions currently in place to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic."

A map listing the participating krewes will be available at www.midcitygras.org to allow celebrants to drive around Mid City and look at the decorations. Organizer say signage will also be provided.

“We thought this would a safe and responsible way to celebrate a holiday that is part of the fabric of Louisiana culture.” said Twanda Lewis, president of Mid City Gras. “We want to inspire creativity and uplift the community during a difficult time.”

Krewes can sign up to participate in this year’s reverse parade through the website, midcitygras.org, beginning December 1. It will cost $15 to register per household, and participants will have an option of making a $10 donation to benefit Mid City charities.

Judges will evaluate the best decorations and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Those prizes will include gift cards from Mid City businesses and hand-crafted trophies.

“This has been a tough, sad few months for everyone,” said Nathan Ryan, head of the Mid City Gras Irreverence Committee. “We want people to enjoy our reverse parade and hopefully, we can come back strong with a full Mid City Gras in 2022.”

Mid City Gras leader say additional details about the reverse parade will be released in January 2021.