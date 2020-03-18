78°
Latest Weather Blog
Mid City drive-thru testing center to reopen Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that the drive-thru Mid City testing center will reopen Wednesday only to assess patients who had orders faxed prior to 6 p.m., Tuesday.
According to the mayor, this will ensure that the state's most vulnerable patients are tested as swiftly as possible.
The site will begin accepting new orders, Thursday as COVID-19 tests become available.
On Tuesday, only a day after opening its doors, the site closed due to running out of testing kits, but after convening with her Coronavirus Medical Task Force the mayor and her team were able to reopen the center's doors the following day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senator Bill Cassidy teleconference on coronavirus
-
Healthcare facilities, dealing with a blood shortage during this outbreak
-
EBR Coronavirus Testing Site Runs Out of Test Kits
-
EBR EMS takes extra precautions due to pandemic
-
State gov offers assistance to those now out-of-work due to virus pandemic