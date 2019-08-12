Latest Weather Blog
Michigan State, government resolve Nassar civil rights probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University has agreed to improve its processes for investigating sexual misconduct complaints, institute a new chaperone policy for sensitive medical exams and take other steps to resolve a federal civil rights investigation related to Larry Nassar's abuse.
The agreement was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights. It covers the university where Nassar worked, the MSU HealthTeam and MSU Health Care Inc.
MSU and the associated entities will revise their non-discrimination policies and, when conducting sensitive exams, require that a chaperone be present and provide patients with an appropriate gown and privacy. Nassar, an ex-campus sports doctor, is effectively serving life in prison for molesting young athletes under the guise of treatment - sometimes when parents were present.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating after body found on Laurel Street
-
Deputies investigate Zachary naked home invasion, one person shot
-
Livingston and Ascension volunteers join forces to clean up the Amite River
-
People are trying to stay cool as Baton Rouge fights heat advisory
-
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway