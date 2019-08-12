90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Michigan State, government resolve Nassar civil rights probe

1 hour 14 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 August 12, 2019 10:18 AM August 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University has agreed to improve its processes for investigating sexual misconduct complaints, institute a new chaperone policy for sensitive medical exams and take other steps to resolve a federal civil rights investigation related to Larry Nassar's abuse.

The agreement was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights. It covers the university where Nassar worked, the MSU HealthTeam and MSU Health Care Inc.

MSU and the associated entities will revise their non-discrimination policies and, when conducting sensitive exams, require that a chaperone be present and provide patients with an appropriate gown and privacy. Nassar, an ex-campus sports doctor, is effectively serving life in prison for molesting young athletes under the guise of treatment - sometimes when parents were present.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days