Michigan, Illinois set to usher in recreational pot sales

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Legal marijuana sales to adults are set to open in two Midwestern states.

But regulators and industry leaders alike warn that consumers will likely see long lines, high prices and product shortages in the early months.

Michigan sales can begin Sunday and Illinois follows a month later, bringing the total of states that broadly allow people over 21 to use marijuana to 11.

Six retailers have been licensed to sell in Michigan initially. In Illinois, regulators have approved licenses letting nearly 30 existing medical marijuana dispensaries add so-called recreational sales.

In the meantime, companies are rushing to complete renovations at dispensaries, expand growing facilities and hire employees. But it takes months to grow marijuana from a cutting to flower that can be sold or used in other products.