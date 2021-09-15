Michigan Gov. asks Obama to declare emergency

FLINT, MI- Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is asking President Barack Obama to issue an emergency and major disaster declaration amid the Flint water crisis.



Snyder's office said in a statement late Thursday night that it had asked for the declarations and is seeking additional federal aid for both individuals and public agencies involved in the effort to provide Flint residents with clean drinking water.



Flint's tap water became contaminated with too much lead after the city switched its water supply in 2014 to save money while under state financial management. Local officials declared a public health emergency in October.



The statement says Snyder's request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will advise the president on whether the declarations should be granted.