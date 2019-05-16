Latest Weather Blog
Michelle Obama to discuss memoir at 2019 Essence Fest
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be among the 2019 headliners at the Essence Festival, which is marking its 25th anniversary.
The festival is scheduled July 4-7 in New Orleans, with ticketed concerts inside the Superdome and free empowerment and cultural activities at the city's convention center. Festival organizers say the July 6 appearance will be Obama's first and includes a sit-down interview in the Superdome.
It comes on the heels of the historic success of her book, "Becoming." Essence Communications CEO Michelle Ebanks says Obama is a "remarkable example and celebration of everyday Black women who accomplish extraordinary things."
JUST ANNOUNCED: Forever First Lady, best-selling author, and global icon @MichelleObama is hitting the #EssenceFest stage and we couldn’t be more excited! You don’t want to miss her in conversation at the Louisiana Superdome. Get tix now at https://t.co/vbIWDycsWY. pic.twitter.com/BmB7MIlmtY— ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) May 16, 2019
This year's musical line-up includes Mary J. Blige, Nas, Missy Elliott, H.E.R., MC Lyte, Teyana Taylor, and Frankie Beverly, who will be recognized for his lifetime contribution to music.
