Michelle Obama to discuss memoir at 2019 Essence Fest

4 hours 48 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 May 16, 2019 5:20 AM May 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be among the 2019 headliners at the Essence Festival, which is marking its 25th anniversary.

The festival is scheduled July 4-7 in New Orleans, with ticketed concerts inside the Superdome and free empowerment and cultural activities at the city's convention center. Festival organizers say the July 6 appearance will be Obama's first and includes a sit-down interview in the Superdome.

It comes on the heels of the historic success of her book, "Becoming." Essence Communications CEO Michelle Ebanks says Obama is a "remarkable example and celebration of everyday Black women who accomplish extraordinary things."

This year's musical line-up includes Mary J. Blige, Nas, Missy Elliott, H.E.R., MC Lyte, Teyana Taylor, and Frankie Beverly, who will be recognized for his lifetime contribution to music.

