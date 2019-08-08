85°
Michelle Obama memoir is next pick for Winfrey book club

8 months 3 weeks 5 days ago Monday, November 12 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

NEW YORK (AP) - Oprah Winfrey has chosen Michelle Obama's "Becoming" as her next book club pick, The Associated Press has learned.

In a statement Monday, Winfrey said the memoir was "well-written" and inspirational. "Becoming" already was expected to sell millions of copies and now has the backing of publishing's most established hitmaker. Winfrey knows the Obamas well. She was a prominent backer of Barack Obama's candidacy in 2008 and has interviewed both Obamas over the past decade.

She will be on stage Tuesday night with Michelle Obama at Chicago's United Center, the first stop on Obama's promotional tour In "Becoming," Obama shares such deeply personal revelations as suffering a miscarriage and sharply criticizes President Donald Trump for promoting the false "birther" rumor that Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen.

