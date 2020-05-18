Michelle Obama joined by Barack for online reading series

NEW YORK - Former First Lady Michelle Obama was joined by her husband, President Barack Obama, on her popular online series, "Mondays with Michelle Obama".

She read "The Giraffe Problem" by Jory John and Lane Smith. Accompaning her was President Obama, who was see over the weekend addressing the country's high school seniors.

The couple took turns reading "A Bear Ate Your Sandwich" by Julia Sarcone-Roach.

Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks to support of families with small children at home during the pandemic. \

Next Monday, she will feature a pair of non-readers, the family’s dogs, Bo and Sunny for the canine-appropriate “Can I Be Your Dog?”, by Troy Cummings.

You can catch the hit series on the Facebook and YouTube pages of PBS Kids as well as the Facebook page of the Obamas’ publisher, Penguin Random House.