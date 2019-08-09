Latest Weather Blog
Michelle Obama gives shout-out to Southern University graduate
BATON ROUGE - Wanting to share an uplifting story, former First Lady Michelle Obama gave Southern University graduate, Oscar McClain, a shout-out on Instagram.
In the post, Obama says McClain proved his resilience by concentrating on his studies following the death of his grandfather right before high-school and, later, his father. Shortly before his start at Southern, McClain joined the Obamas at the White House for their "Beating The Odds Summit."
This past May, McClain graduated from Southern with a degree in Chemistry and a 3.7 GPA. Obama finished the post by saying how proud she was of McClain.
View this post on Instagram
It feels like we could all use an uplifting story right about now. So let me tell you about an incredible young man I met a few years ago, Oscar McClain. What I love about Oscar’s story is that no matter how many ups and downs he’s been through, he’s always remained resilient on his journey of becoming. Just before he started high school, Oscar lost his grandfather. But he decided to turn his grief into determination, pouring his energy into his studies. Four years later, he was salutatorian of his high school class and joined me at the White House for my #BeatingTheOdds Summit. He went on to Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, where he knew he’d have to be just as purposeful to reach a new set of goals. So he reached out to his professors and found a network of peers who kept him steady. But even so, last summer was hard. He faced another loss—this time, his father. It’s the kind of loss you carry with every step, every breath. Trust me, I know. But here’s how Oscar paid tribute to his father: He doubled down on everything he’d learned from him, and lived with dignity and purpose that would make his father proud. This May, he graduated college with a degree in Chemistry and a 3.7 GPA. Because as he told me this summer, “Overcoming obstacles is what causes success to be worth achieving.” I’m so proud of you, Oscar! #BetterMakeRoom
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man severely burned trying to rescue 75-year-old father from deadly house fire
-
HEAT ADVISORY leading into steamy weekend
-
Livingston Parish students, teachers head back to school
-
FEMA to provide funding to religious organizations following natural disasters
-
One killed, another taken to BR burn unit after house fire in...