Michelle Obama gives shout-out to Southern University graduate

BATON ROUGE - Wanting to share an uplifting story, former First Lady Michelle Obama gave Southern University graduate, Oscar McClain, a shout-out on Instagram.

In the post, Obama says McClain proved his resilience by concentrating on his studies following the death of his grandfather right before high-school and, later, his father. Shortly before his start at Southern, McClain joined the Obamas at the White House for their "Beating The Odds Summit."

This past May, McClain graduated from Southern with a degree in Chemistry and a 3.7 GPA. Obama finished the post by saying how proud she was of McClain.