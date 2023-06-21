Michelle Obama celebrates last birthday in White House

WASHINGTON - First lady Michelle Obama is celebrating her birthday - and there's just one more of those big days while she's still in the White House.



There's no word from the White House on how she plans to mark her 52nd birthday on Sunday.



President Barack Obama threw a White House dance party two years ago when his wife turned 50.



The Obamas will leave the White House on Jan. 20, 2017 - Inauguration Day for the next president.