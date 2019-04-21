81°
Michelle Branch, Black Keys' Patrick Carney tie the knot

Sunday, April 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Entertainment Tonight
 NEW YORK (AP) - Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys are married.
  
The Grammy-winning musicians tied the knot Saturday at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in front of close friends and family, a representative for Carney told The Associated Press on Sunday.
  
Among those attending the wedding Saturday were Branch and Carney's 7-month-old son, Rhys, and Branch's 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Owen.
  
Branch, 35, wore a dress by Temperley London and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You," performed by The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans. Carney, 39, wore a Burberry suit.
  
The couple began dating in 2015. They collaborated together on Branch's 2017 album, "Hopeless Romantic."
