Michael Thomas offers free tickets to fans who nailed Saints-themed Halloween costumes

NEW ORLEANS - Michael Thomas is reaching out to a pair of young Saints fans who pulled off a perfect likeness of the star wide receiver and team owner Gayle Benson for Halloween.

Thomas shared a picture of the duo on social media and asked his followers to help track them down so he can give them tickets to the team's next game at the Superdome. It didn't take long for the Twitter sleuths to figure out who they were.

“The highest human act is to inspire” and they killed it! Can someone help me find this family so I can invite them to our next home game ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/SkZlaCXJS6 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 30, 2019

The Saints' next game will be at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 10.