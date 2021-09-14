74°
Michael Thomas and several Saints coaches test positive for COVID

1 hour 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, September 14 2021 Sep 14, 2021 September 14, 2021 3:52 PM September 14, 2021 in Sports
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Wide receiver Michael Thomas and some members of the Saints coaching staff have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus days after their blowout victory over the Packers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that eight people, including six of the team's offensive coaches, tested positive for the virus Tuesday. It's unclear whether the cases will impact the Saints' game against Carolina this weekend, but a source within the organization told ESPN they would be "just fine."

Thomas was on the injured reserve list for the team, and has since been moved to the COVID reserve list. 

