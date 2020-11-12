57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson secretly married in June

4 years 2 weeks 2 days ago Thursday, October 27 2016 Oct 27, 2016 October 27, 2016 6:49 AM October 27, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Michael Phelps can add getting married to his long list of accomplishments this year.

The Arizona Republic reports the 31-year-old Olympic swimming champion secretly married longtime girlfriend Nicole Johnson on June 13, a little more than a month after the former Miss California USA gave birth to their son, Boomer.

The newspaper has posted a copy of a marriage license that shows Phelps and Johnson were married in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Neither Phelps, nor Johnson said anything about the wedding. Johnson posted a picture of her with Phelps and Boomer on Instagram on the day of the ceremony with the caption, "Such a memorable night with my lil fambam."

Phelps won five more gold medals in this year's Rio Games to increase his overall haul to 23.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days