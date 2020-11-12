Latest Weather Blog
Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson secretly married in June
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Michael Phelps can add getting married to his long list of accomplishments this year.
The Arizona Republic reports the 31-year-old Olympic swimming champion secretly married longtime girlfriend Nicole Johnson on June 13, a little more than a month after the former Miss California USA gave birth to their son, Boomer.
The newspaper has posted a copy of a marriage license that shows Phelps and Johnson were married in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Neither Phelps, nor Johnson said anything about the wedding. Johnson posted a picture of her with Phelps and Boomer on Instagram on the day of the ceremony with the caption, "Such a memorable night with my lil fambam."
Phelps won five more gold medals in this year's Rio Games to increase his overall haul to 23.
