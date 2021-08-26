Michael Nader, 'Dynasty' and 'All My Children' actor, dies at 76

Michael Nader Photo: Aaron Spelling Productions

An actor known for his roles on hit soaps such as 'All My Children' and 'Dynasty' passed away Monday.

According to CNN, Michael Nader died in his California home following a brief battle with cancer.

Nader's wife, Jodi Lister, issued a statement that said: "With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted."

Nader rose to fame while portraying the role of Farnsworth "Dex" Dexter on the hit soap 'Dynasty.'

A native of Missouri, Nader's first stint on the Hollywood scene was an acting gig in William Asher's 1963 comedy 'Beach Party.'

After gaining more experience as an actor, in 1978 Nader earned his first soap role, and took on the character of 'Kevin Thompson' on 'As the World Turns.'

But he really turned heads in 1983 when he joined the cast of "Dynasty" as the love interest of Alexis Carrington, played by Joan Collins.

Upon hearing of her former co-star's passing, Collins honored Nader by posting a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Collins said she was "very sad to hear" of Nader's death, adding: "I loved working with him and his character was a wonderful mixture of tough and tender."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe)

Nader was 76 years of age.