Michael Jordan will reportedly donate his 'Last Dance' proceeds to charity

Basketball legend Michael Jordan reportedly plans to donate the proceeds he'll receive from ESPN's 10-part documentary, The Last Dance, which is estimated to be around 3 to 4 million dollars.

Many sports fans awaited the highly anticipated documentary since it was announced in 2018. That antcipation only amplified as the coronavirus pandemic forced many live sporting events to stop. ESPN moved up the series from its original June release date as a result.

The first two episodes aired Sunday night, which drew an average of 6.1 million viewers.

Michael Jordan won't directly benefit financially from the documentary, he is likely to receive other rewards.