50°
Latest Weather Blog
Michael Jackson's elephant escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo.
The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open and wound up in a courtyard. The zoo said guests weren't endangered and safety protocols were quickly put into place.
Trending News
Zoo staff used food to entice the elephant back into the enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary-Liberty High basketball game cut short by brawl Wednesday night; LHSAA investigating
-
Three horses reunited with owners after being stolen from their stables in...
-
Campaign finance reports for governor's race show Jeff Landry with sizeable lead...
-
City-parish addresses drainage problems and flooding with Garden District residents
-
Protestors arrested after death of Alton Sterling finally moving on after lawsuit...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games