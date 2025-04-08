Michael Hadden trial continues, jury expected to deliberate Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — The jury is expected to reach a verdict Wednesday morning in the trial of Michael Hadden, a man accused of sexually abusing three foster children.

Tuesday was day four of the trial and three witnesses testified, including two of Hadden's alleged victims.

One victim recalled grabbing a drink and chugging it, not knowing it was alcohol and began feeling the effects. The victim said he went to bed to lay down and that's when Hadden sexually assaulted him.

The victim also brought up another sexual act involving biting Hadden's nipples, which he said Hadden would ask for once a month.

A case worker then took to the stand recalling a visit with one of the victims, who said Hadden forced to have sex.

After prosecutors wrapped their witness testimony, the defense called Hadden to testify.

Hadden was overwhelmed with emotions as he told the court he did not commit the crimes he's being accused of. He said he's not physically able to perform alleged acts due to physical trauma and being obese at the time.

Hadden claimed he never had a complaint before. He said he is being attacked by the DCFS, or Department of Child and Family Services. He claimed the allegations against him came from the foster children's involvement with the agency.

Hadden said he still cares for the children and wants to do everything he can to help them.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday.