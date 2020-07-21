Michael Brooks, political commentator and podcast host, dies at 37

Photo: The Michael Brooks Show/YouTube

A popular podcast host and political commentator has passed away at only 37 years of age.

According to Variety, Michael Brooks, host of the web series “The Michael Brooks Show” and “The Majority Report,” died of a “sudden medical condition,” the show’s Twitter account announced on Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend and true comrade to so many, due to a sudden medical condition,” the Twitter statement read. “Michael believed in bringing people together in the struggle for love and justice, fighting for all poor and working people, a struggle that he understood to be global. He knew the only way we could do this was by bringing people together & made his life’s work bringing people from different backgrounds and countries together. We hope you join us in honoring him by continuing that work.”

“The Majority Report” is a daily, political talk show that releases its episodes on YouTube and podcast services like iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio and others. Since 2013, Brooks appeared as a contributor on the show and discussed politics and cultural issues. “The Michael Brooks Show” launched in 2017 with Brooks as the host discussing politics, history and pop culture.

Brooks also appeared as an analyst on Al Jazeera English, Huffington Post and other outlets, according to the show’s website. He also wrote two books, “Against the Web: A Cosmopolitan Answer to the New Right” and “The Buddha’s Playbook,” co-written with Josh Summers.

Brooks’ family will create a foundation in his honor and asked that people treat “all humans with respect and dignity” to honor him.