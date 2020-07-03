Miami mayor closes certain businesses, issues curfew following COVID-related death of 11-year-old

MIAMI, Floriday - As Florida reports over 169,000 cases of novel coronavirus and more than 16,000 deaths, one of the state's most recent COVID-19 fatalities includes an 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County.

Florida's Department of Health says the boy is the youngest person in the state to succumb to the disease.

According to CNN, his death marks the state's third loss of a child due to complications stemming from novel coronavirus.

The other two minors who passed away after contracting the illness included a 16-year-old girl in Lee County and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.

Recent health records indicate the 11-year-old's case was not travel-related, and that he suffered from underlying health conditions.

According to the Associated Press, shortly after news of the child's death, Miami's mayor issued a new overnight curfew and announced that certain businesses, which had just reopened in June, would have to once again close their doors to customers.

The curfew goes into effect Friday (July 3) night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be in place for an indefinite period of time.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez's new order requires the shuttering of casinos, movie theaters and other entertainment venues.

“This curfew is meant to stop people from venturing out and hanging out with friends in groups, which has shown to be spreading the virus rapidly,” Gimenez said in a statement.