Mexican restaurants seeing crowds for Cinco de Mayo as more become vaccinated, mask mandate lifted

BATON ROUGE - A busy Cinco De Mayo for restaurants this year as it's the first holiday since the state lifted its mask mandate and other restrictions.

Every year on May 5th Mexican restaurants see hundreds of customers trying to get a bite to eat and a margarita to drink. This year it was a lot busier than last.

"It was completely empty in here, and we had only outside seating and everything wasn't serviced, it was to go only,” Assistant manager at El Paso, Sue Rodriguez.

Wednesday, they seeing a stark difference from 2020 where there were no seats left outside and inside along with, a line of people trying to get a table.

"Cinco de Mayo is always crazy and people are taking advantage that they actually get to go out, people are vaccinated and we have better numbers,” said Sue.

She's right about that, in 2020 lots of customers spent the holiday at home but what a difference a year makes.

"A little more crowded a lot more traffic but it was worth every nickel,” said one customer.

The music going, people dancing, Cinco De Mayo 2021, a party like no other.

"We're going to go big or go home early,” said one customer.

"I love being around people, we're out in the open celebrating , I love it,” said another customer. While another described it as a bit of normalcy, “It feels normal that we're back at home right.”

It was a celebration, that's more than the tequila and tacos.

"It feels great, especially being outside kind of mask less especially working in the healthcare field because I have to wear a mask every day so it feels good to let go and be free,” said a customer.

A lot of customers also added that they feel more comfortable since they are vaccinated and see more people in the state getting the shot.