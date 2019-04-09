79°
Mexican national murder suspect found hanged

Tuesday, April 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KMBC
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Mexican national accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri in 2016 is dead after being found hanging from a light fixture in his St. Louis jail cell.
  
Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was alone in his cell when he was found at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday. St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Serrano-Vitorino had hanged himself and left a note written in Spanish. A spokesman for the city confirmed the death but declined further comment.
  
Serrano-Vitorino used a safety razor to try and kill himself in his Montgomery County, Missouri, jail cell soon after his arrest in March 2016.
  
Serrano-Vitorino was accused of fatally shooting four men at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on the night of March 7, 2016. He was arrested a day later in Montgomery County, Missouri, where he was accused of killing Randy Nordman of New Florence.
  
Serrano-Vitorino was in the U.S. illegally.
  
He was being held in St. Louis awaiting trial in the Missouri case on a change of venue.
