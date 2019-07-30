81°
Mexican governor says state could spend $30M on seaweed mess

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The governor of Mexico's Quintana Roo state says he expects to spend $30 million this year on removing masses of sargassum seaweed that have washed up on its Caribbean beaches.
  
Gov. Carlos Joaquín said Tuesday the figure could go even higher next year because equipment such as sea barriers and boats needs to be purchased.
  
Joaquín says the contribution of the private sector has pushed the expenditure for seaweed removal in his state to $21 million so far this year.
  
The Mexican navy works non-stop on removal but the governor says President Andres Manuel López Obrador's needs to increase funds beyond the $1 million his administration has earmarked.
  
López Obrador visited the coast last month and played down the seriousness of the problem for one of Mexico's prime tourist destinations.

