Metrolink says train car design likely saved lives

4 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, February 24 2015 Feb 24, 2015 February 24, 2015 5:28 PM February 24, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

OXNARD, CA - Southern California commuter rail officials say lives were likely saved in a crash in Oxnard by passenger cars designed to absorb a crash.

The Metrolink train bound for Los Angeles struck a pickup truck abandoned Tuesday morning after its driver took a wrong turn and got stuck on the tracks.

Three of the train's five cars toppled over, injuring 28 people, four critically.

Passenger Joel Bingham said there was a loud boom followed by the sound of brakes screeching and a rumbling sound. He thought everything was going to be fine until the train teetered, and slid on its side.

The four passenger cars remained largely intact as did the locomotive.

After a fatal 2005 crash, Metrolink invested heavily to buy passenger cars with collapsible bumpers and other features to absorb impact.

Image: KABC-TV

