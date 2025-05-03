Metro Health hosts 12th annual Red Wig Run to raise awareness for HIV, STI prevention and treatment

BATON ROUGE — Saturday was the annual Red Wig Run to raise awareness for HIV prevention and treatment.

The event, hosted by Metro Health at Gus Young Park, is hosted every year to raise awareness for the 22,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Louisiana, specifically the 25 percent that live in the Baton Rouge metro area. This was Metro Health's 12th annual Red Wig Run.

Attendees participated in community dances, raffles, informational stands and live music during the event raising awareness for HIV.

"It's about bringing awareness to HIV and all the resources in the Baton Rouge community where people can come get free testing and education on HIV and STIs," Metro Health's HOPWA Coordinator Venise Parker said.

Metro Health is in two locations: the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center at 950 East Washington Street and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 4000 Gus Young Avenue.