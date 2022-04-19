59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks proposing new co-op grocery store in Scotlandville

1 hour 32 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 9:35 PM April 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks is proposing to build a new grocery store in Scotlandville, which is the largest food desert in the parish. 

Trending News

A meeting will be held Thursday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the ExxonMobil YMCA to discuss the co-op grocery store, which would be built on Shada Plantation off of Scenic Highway. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days