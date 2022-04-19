60°
Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks proposing new co-op grocery store in Scotlandville
BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks is proposing to build a new grocery store in Scotlandville, which is the largest food desert in the parish.
A meeting will be held Thursday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the ExxonMobil YMCA to discuss the co-op grocery store, which would be built on Shada Plantation off of Scenic Highway.
