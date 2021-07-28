82°
Metro council won't approve proposal to redirect money from libraries to drainage
BATON ROUGE - A proposal to reallocate parish money from some departments toward fixing drainage shortfalls was shot down Wednesday.
After the major flood in May, some EBR metro council members were looking to create more funding for drainage improvements by re-routing it from other departments, namely the libraries. The rest would have been redirected from mosquito abatement and rodent control.
However, that proposal fell short at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting, 4-7.
The move could have sent an extra $5 million to the drainage department each year, and the tax would extend into 2031.
You can read our original report on the proposal here.
