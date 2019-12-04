Metro Council to vote on construction of office complex near Audubon Terrace

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday evening, the Metro Council will vote on the approval of a proposed office complex that would be constructed between I-10's Siegen Lane exit and the Audubon Terrace neighborhood.

Some Audubon Terrace residents are against the project, saying their subdivision only has one entrance and they don’t want to see an increase in the amount of traffic using it.

Tonight’s vote is centered around a concept plan and if the concept is approved, developers will need to return with a final design plan.

The Metro Council Zoning Meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall.