Metro Council to revisit interim appointment of Jennifer Racca

Jennifer Racca Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is revisiting its interim appointment to fill Barbara Freiberg's seat.

Only a week ago, the Council thought the job was completed.

They'd selected local attorney and insurance consultant, Jennifer Racca, as their candidate to fill the interim position.

But it turns out the appointment was void because councilwoman Barbara Freiberg hadn't properly vacated her seat.

The Secretary of State's Office caught the mistake, pointing out that technically, the metro council cannot choose someone to fill Freiberg's seat until she officially resigns.

Freiberg had resigned, but she submitted her notarized resignation letter to the Secretary of State three days after Racca was appointed.

According to The Advocate, when Freiberg discovered her error, she expressed remorse and explained she thought she'd done everything right.

The Metro Council will meet Wednesday to revisit Racca's appointment.