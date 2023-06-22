Metro Council to mull over police policy on Monday

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council has called a meeting early next week to discuss possible changes to police policy.

The council will convene at noon Monday on the 11th floor of the 19th JDC Building downtown to receive new information about a range of topics relating to city law enforcement including residency requirements, pay and policing initiatives.

Last week, several Metro Council members spoke of their disapproval for putting residency requirements in place for police officers in East Baton Rouge.

Calls for the need to overhaul police policy have been on the increase since the July 5 officer-involved shooting of Alton Sterling that prompted police protests and the July 17 attack that killed three officers and wounded three others.

