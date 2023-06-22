Latest Weather Blog
Metro Council to mull over police policy on Monday
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council has called a meeting early next week to discuss possible changes to police policy.
The council will convene at noon Monday on the 11th floor of the 19th JDC Building downtown to receive new information about a range of topics relating to city law enforcement including residency requirements, pay and policing initiatives.
Last week, several Metro Council members spoke of their disapproval for putting residency requirements in place for police officers in East Baton Rouge.
Calls for the need to overhaul police policy have been on the increase since the July 5 officer-involved shooting of Alton Sterling that prompted police protests and the July 17 attack that killed three officers and wounded three others.
News 2 will have live coverage of the meeting.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community coalitions joining the fight against crime in Baton Rouge
-
Civil Rights groups hoping to advance lawsuit, hopes for second Black congressional...
-
Police: Sam's Club employee shot co-worker Tuesday night, went back to work...
-
Roofers flock to neighborhoods hit by unprecedented hail storm
-
LSU teacher who wrote Titanic discoverer's memoir discusses missing submersible
Sports Video
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...
-
Sports 2 live in Omaha 6/15/2023