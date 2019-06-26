Metro Council to discuss 5G cell towers built near residential areas

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to discuss multiple agenda items during Wednesday's meeting including 5G cell towers in and near homeowner's yards.

2 on Your Side has highlighted several instances of residents being less than pleased about the new development. The backlash has been so intense that East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome asked AT&T to halt construction.

While AT&T said it doesn't have plans for any more residential locations, the company has agreed to try and come to an agreement with the city-parish and residents.

The company is currently working under provisions passed by the metro council a few years ago. The provisions say that wireless communication providers can access the public right-of-way for installing infrastructure so long as the site has been approved by way of a permit.

One of the biggest concerns for homeowners is the possibility of decreased property values with the poles sitting in front of their properties. People are also concerned about the appearance of the towers.