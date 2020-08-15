Metro Council rejects contract renewal for red light cameras around the capital area

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council has failed to renew a contract for the capital city's red light camera program, the Advocate reports.

The proposal to approve a renegotiated contract with American Traffic Solutions failed on a tie vote Wednesday, as one council member didn't vote and another was absent. However, the council may revisit the motion in January, according to The Advocate.

Authorities are gauging their options in terms of collecting the more than $43 million in unpaid red light tickets that has accumulated over the past 10 years.

The report states the city has gained an impressive amount of profit from the cameras: $2.9 million in 2017 and $2.3 million in 2016.