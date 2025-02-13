47°
Metro Council concerned about budget amid library tax renewal discussion

Thursday, February 13 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Amid questions on whether to renew a tax for the East Baton Rouge Library system, the Metro Council is dealing with budget cuts resulting from the incorporation of St. George.

Wednesday night, council members ran out of time and did not vote on the library tax renewal proposal. The library is due for the renewal and proposed a lowering of the millage rate from 11.1 to 10.5.

However, Mayor-President Sid Edwards announced last week that he wants to reduce the amount of the library tax, but asked voters to rededicate some of it to pay police and for other unspecified projects. Edwards is also working to replace millions in revenue that will now go to the newly-incorporated City of St. George.

