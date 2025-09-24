79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Metro Council authorizes tax levy for LSU, Southern University economic development districts

31 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 5:13 PM September 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council voted to authorize two taxes for LSU and Southern University's economic development districts.

Both collect a 1% sales tax and a 1% occupancy tax, beginning on Oct. 1. The taxes are going to the mayor-president's desk for approval.

Initially, the vote on the collection was supposed to take place in August, but an oversight by the Metro Council led to a delay.

Trending News

State lawmakers established economic development districts for the areas around LSU and Southern in 2023.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days