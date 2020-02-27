Metro council approves the absorption of two St. George-area businesses into Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved the annexation requests of two St. George-area businesses that applied for absorption into Baton Rouge.

According to The Advocate, despite objections from organizers of the proposed City of St. George, the combined requests of the Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana and the Louisiana State Employees Retirement System and Two Sisters of Baton Rouge were approved.

These aren't the only St. George-area businesses that have requested absorption into Baton Rouge.

Several other companies located in the United Plaza office complex off Essen Lane asked to be pulled into Baton Rouge city limits, and these were approved in early January.

But a lawsuit filed by St. George organizers asks that these decisions be overturned. The proposed city's organizers argue that the city-parish did not follow proper notification procedures required in the annexation of a public road.

That lawsuit will likely take years to play out in the court system and as of now, no hearing date has been set for it.

That said, St. George leaders will join city-parish officials in court March 2 for a hearing on the mayor's lawsuit.

