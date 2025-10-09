Metro Council approves $76 thousand in funding to repave runway at BTR

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council approved $76 thousand in funding Wednesday night to repave a runway at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

They are charging customers a $5 fee for Lyft pickup at BTR for the next five years and adopting new public parking rates. EV charging is also being added, and people can reserve those chargers while they travel for 37 cents per kilowatt hour plus the parking fee.

Garage rates are going from $12 to $16 a day, the economy lot goes from $9 to $13 a day. The airport is also looking to roll out premium reserved parking, which would be $20 per day for the garage.

The last price increase happened in 2016; since then, operating costs increased by 32% and revenue increased 23%.