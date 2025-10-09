86°
Latest Weather Blog
Metro Council approves $76 thousand in funding to repave runway at BTR
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council approved $76 thousand in funding Wednesday night to repave a runway at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.
They are charging customers a $5 fee for Lyft pickup at BTR for the next five years and adopting new public parking rates. EV charging is also being added, and people can reserve those chargers while they travel for 37 cents per kilowatt hour plus the parking fee.
Garage rates are going from $12 to $16 a day, the economy lot goes from $9 to $13 a day. The airport is also looking to roll out premium reserved parking, which would be $20 per day for the garage.
Trending News
The last price increase happened in 2016; since then, operating costs increased by 32% and revenue increased 23%.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: 'Nightmare on Highway 30' Trunk or Treat event happening...
-
'I ain't dead yet:' Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans after swirling...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
2une In Previews: Help and Hope Ascension holding domestic violence prevention march...
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers