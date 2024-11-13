69°
Latest Weather Blog
Metro Council approves $6 million in development of 132 new mixed-income and other housing units
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council approved $6 million of federal funding in development for affordable housing throughout East Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday.
The $6 million would go toward 132 units, which includes the Hotel Lincoln Housing Development, the Villas at Mohican near Plank Road, the Dayton Street Housing Development, the Melrose IV Housing Development, the 1335 North Residences Project at the Historic Prince Hall Masonic Temple, and the Melrose III Housing Development.
Trending News
The mayor's office put out a statement saying that the "investment will help reduce poverty, support healthier neighborhoods. and give more families a chance to invest in their future."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Elijah Haven
-
LSU women's basketball with huge signing day
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...