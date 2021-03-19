Latest Weather Blog
Metairie man killed in Jefferson Parish hit and run
METAIRIE - Louisiana State Police issued a news release Thursday (March 18) regarding the death of a Metairie pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run incident that evening.
State police say it was around 8 p.m. when 53-year-old Roger Williams lost his life on US 61 in Jefferson Parish.
In the news release, police said that as Williams was either standing or walking in the northbound lanes of travel on US 61 near Elm Street, an unknown vehicle traveling northbound hit Williams.
After the crash, police say the unknown driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
Williams was rushed to a local hospital where he passed away.
Police add that impairment on Williams part is unknown, and say a standard toxicology sample will be pending through the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.
According to authorities, the tragic crash remains under investigation.
