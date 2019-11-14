911 dispatcher overhears deadly crash on Causeway Bridge as caller is struck by SUV

METAIRIE – A woman was killed and another person injured when the woman’s car broke down on the Causeway and she pulled over to call 911 for help.

WWL-TV reports that after the woman pulled over in the right lane and phoned 911, dispatchers heard a crash as an SUV plowed into her vehicle.

The SUV hit her so hard it flipped into the next lane. A nearby doctor rushed out of their car to help but was unable to save her. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fatal crash occurred at rush-hour on the southbound bridge and resulted in an area shut down that lasted nearly three hours.

Shoulders had been added to the Causeway Bridge to prevent crashes like this one. The shoulders are equipped with new, higher guardrails and were constructed as part of a $100 million Causeway Safety Project.

WWL reports that the woman had not parked in one of the new emergency pull-offs. Instead, she'd pulled into an area just past one.

Officials are looking into what could have been done to prevent Wednesday’s deadly crash.