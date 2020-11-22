Messy weather ahead of Thanksgiving

Local Forecast:

Today: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 this afternoon. Winds be will out of the east around 5 mph.

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows near 55. Winds will be calm overnight.



Monday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon. Slightly cooler. Highs will be near 74.



Monday Night: Expect clear skies with lows around 52.



Thanksgiving Week:

We'll be keeping our eyes on a more significant storm system that will track over the southeast region of the United States late Tuesday, and through out the day Wednesday. This could create some treacherous travel on Wednesday, so be mindful of that. At this time, the higher risk of severe thunderstorms will be north of metro Baton Rouge, but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Most of the rain and storm activity will likely be out of the area by Thanksgiving Day. A few models keep the chance for a shower on Thursday, but will keep a mostly dry forecast for now.

