Latest Weather Blog
Mermaid dock floating aimlessly in the Gulf puzzling authorities
UPDATE: The Coast Guard has found the origin of the floating dock that was located in the Gulf of Mexico, Wednesday.
The dock was reported to have broken free from its mooring during a tropical storm with no people aboard.
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is trying to figure out the mystery behind a bizarre dock found floating 180 miles in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Grand Isle.
The dock has a pastel colored shed with a mermaid on the side. It appears to have broken loose from somewhere and floated out to sea. The Coast Guard is asking for people who might recognize the dock to provide the agency with additional information.
The situation is so puzzling, an air crew flew over the dock Wednesday to search for signs of distress.
Vessels sailing in the area were notified to be on the lookout of the floating dock.
Trending News
***************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
-
Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday
-
Mike the Tiger is set to become a movie star in upcoming...
-
Officers swarm apartment building after officer-involved shooting
-
Police investigating deadly double shooting on Elm Drive
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...