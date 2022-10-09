Mermaid dock floating aimlessly in the Gulf puzzling authorities

UPDATE: The Coast Guard has found the origin of the floating dock that was located in the Gulf of Mexico, Wednesday.

The dock was reported to have broken free from its mooring during a tropical storm with no people aboard.

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is trying to figure out the mystery behind a bizarre dock found floating 180 miles in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Grand Isle.

The dock has a pastel colored shed with a mermaid on the side. It appears to have broken loose from somewhere and floated out to sea. The Coast Guard is asking for people who might recognize the dock to provide the agency with additional information.

The situation is so puzzling, an air crew flew over the dock Wednesday to search for signs of distress.

Vessels sailing in the area were notified to be on the lookout of the floating dock.

