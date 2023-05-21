83°
Merkel says North Korea solution can only be peaceful
SEOUL, South Korea- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test as a "flagrant violation" of international conventions, but also said there can only be a "diplomatic and peaceful solution" of the crisis.
Merkel, who was speaking to the German parliament on Tuesday, said North Korea's distance from Germany should not keep the country from helping to end the crisis. Merkel also talked to U.S. President Donald Trump late Monday to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea.
Both leaders "condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior" and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations.
