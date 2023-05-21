83°
Merkel says North Korea solution can only be peaceful

5 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 05 2017 Sep 5, 2017 September 05, 2017 7:47 AM September 05, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test as a "flagrant violation" of international conventions, but also said there can only be a "diplomatic and peaceful solution" of the crisis.

Merkel, who was speaking to the German parliament on Tuesday, said North Korea's distance from Germany should not keep the country from helping to end the crisis. Merkel also talked to U.S. President Donald Trump late Monday to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea.

Both leaders "condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior" and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations.

